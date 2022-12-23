Naidu's TS foray only to win over BJP: Sajjala

Vijayawada: Government advisor and YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is becoming active in Telangana politics as elections are fast approaching. There was no clarity in Naidu's actions, he said, adding that the TDP president has been trying to join hands with BJP by becoming active in Telangana politics.

Speaking to media persons at party central office at Tadepalli on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that Chandrababu has been trying to enter into pact with BJP in Telangana at first, followed by Andhra Pradesh. As part of his plan, he conducted a meeting at Khammam. He said Chandrababu has been trying to ride on two boats simultaneously.

Referring to TDP leaders' allegations on tabs being distributed to Class 8 students, the YSRCP leader said the tabs cost around Rs 500 to Rs 600 crore and Byju's was supplying content free of cost. But the TDP leaders were alleging Rs 1,400 crore scam in tabs distribution. He said that the TDP leaders can participate in the tenders, if they are able to supply tabs at lower cost.

Referring to remarks of TDP on Kapu reservations, Ramakrishna Reddy said that the TDP has been resorting to false campaign on Kapu reservation. The Supreme Court made it clear that the reservations should be implemented based on economic status of people and not on caste basis, he said.

Accusing TDP of inciting unrest in Palnadu region through the comments of its leaders, he said though Palnadu remained peaceful, the TDP leaders were resorting to false propaganda.

Referring to Chandrababu's tour in North Andhra which began on Thursday, Ramakrishna Reddy said that there was no need for YSRCP government to create hurdles to his tour. He said that the government was ready to rectify mistakes if any, if Chandrababu Naidu or Pawan Kalyan visit places and point out lapses.

Commenting on Rishikonda issue, Ramakrishna Reddy said that they were welcoming the High Court order appointing a committee to study the ground situation on Rishikonda. He said that there is no secrecy and it is inevitable to lay road for constructing buildings on Rishikonda. The same process was followed during construction of millennium towers.