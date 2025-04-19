Live
Nakabandi operation conducted to boost safety
Eluru: As part of efforts to enhance security in Eluru city, the District Police Department conducted a well-coordinated Nakabandi operation across all areas of the district on Friday. The operation aimed to ensure the safety of city residents, control crime, and promote ethical policing.
Senior officials including Eluru Range IG GVG Ashok Kumar, District SP Pratap Shiva Kishore, Eluru DSP Shravan Kumar, and Kaikaluru Rural Inspector V Ravikumar actively participated in this special operation.
Police teams conducted extensive vehicle checks in all areas and kept a close watch on the movements of suspicious individuals. This effort helped boost the sense of security among the local population.
Speaking on the occasion, IG Ashok Kumar said, “The police are always committed to the protection of the public. Our main goal is not only to prevent crimes but also to create a safe environment for all citizens.”
District SP Shiva Kishore added, “We will continue to conduct such Nakabandi operations regularly and more rigorously in future. With public cooperation, we are continuously working towards eradicating narcotics and maintaining peace and order in our district.”