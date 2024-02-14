Live
Just In
Namburu Shankararao emphasises on resolving problems under Krossur Mandal
Peddakurapadu Namburu Shankararao stated that any problems in the villages within the limits of the Krossur Mandal Parishad should be resolved by the representatives and officials coming together and taking action. He attended the general body meeting of the Krossur Mandal Parishad. Local authorities, MPTCs, ZPTCs, and Sarpanches attended the meeting.
They were ordered by the officials to promptly resolve the problems that came to their attention. In some villages, there are electricity issues, which were ordered to be resolved immediately by the electricity department officials. Chief Minister Jagan Garu implemented many development programs for the betterment of the poor.
He suggested that efforts should be made to achieve his goals. He also warned officials that if negligence is found in verifying medical records, action will be taken. They were also warned to inspect the availability of drinking water without any issues in the upcoming summer season. Officials were ordered to ensure that villages are clean and free from any unhygienic conditions.