Name the schemes stopped midway, Sajjala dares Oppn

Vijayawada: Accusing TDP and Jana Sena Party as well as a section of media for resorting to ‘false propaganda’ on welfare schemes of the state government, YSRCP general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy challenged TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to mention which schemes were stopped midway by the current government.



Speaking to media persons at party central office on Monday, Ramakrishna Reddy said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to the welfare of people and implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner to all sections of people.

He lambasted the Opposition parties for ‘false propaganda’ that hundreds of schemes launched by TDP were dropped. “Chandrababu failed to implement welfare schemes during his rule. He introduced free sand policy but the TDP leaders amassed huge wealth through sand mining using JCBs violating rules. The National Green Tribunal also imposed a penalty of Rs 100 crore for illegal sand mining,” he alleged. The YSRCP leader said that the Jagan government has been implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner without any discrimination and political bias. He said that there was good response to party’s Samajika Sadhikara bus yatra.

SC, ST, BC and minority leaders are welcoming the Sadhikara yatra and participating in a big way, he said adding that TDP leader Nara Lokesh cannot get such response for his Yuva Galam padayatra.