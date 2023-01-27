Nanadamuri Tarakaratna falls ill in Lokesh's Padayatra in Kuppam, shifted to hospital

It is known that TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra started from Kuppam today. Actor Nandamuri Tarakaratna, who participated in this padayatra, fell ill and collapsed while walking on a padayatra.

He was immediately shifted to Kuppam KC Hospital for treatment. Balakrishna also reached the hospital. Since yesterday Tarakaratna has actively participated in many programs along with Lokesh.

It seems that Tarakaratna got into trouble as a large number of people attended the padayatra. It was in this order that Tarakaratna fell down.

The KC Hospital doctors who gave him first aid responded to Tarakaratna's health condition. They said that when he was brought to the hospital, he was not conscious and his pulse rate was also low and asserted that the pulse improved after performing CPR immediately. The doctors revealed that they were sent to another hospital as per the request of the family members.