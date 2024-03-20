Nandikotkur YSRCP MLA Arthur joins Congress

Live
Nandikotkur (Nandyal): Nandikotkur YSRCP sitting MLA T Arthur after quitting the party has joined the Congress party on Tuesday. APCC president YS Sharmila welcomed him into the party in Hyderabad.
The Nandikotkur MLA was denied YSRCP ticket by party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to contest the ensuing State Assembly polls. Despite his repeated requests, Jagan ignored his plea and instead confirmed ticket to a novice Dr Sudheer Dhara after his name was recommended by SAAP chairman Byreddy Siddartha Reddy.
Arthur unable to digest the grave insult went into isolation for some time. Though there were some reports that TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu would allocate ticket to Arthur, but he had decided to field Gitta Jaya Surya from Nandikotkur following the recommendation by a senior TDP leader.