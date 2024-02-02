Nandikotkuru YSRCP MLA candidate Sudhir to meet cadre, here is schedule

Nandikotkur Constituency Coordinator & MLA candidate Dr. Darasudhir who is attending the Constituency Level YSRCP Workers Meeting at Nandikotkur Market Yard today at 10 am under the leadership of State Youth Wing President & SAP Chairman Mr. Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy.

Venue :- Nandikotkur Market Yard,

The meeting will start at 9 am.

@9:10 minutes cultural activities will start...

@ 9:40 am the meeting will start with the speeches of the public representatives and speakers...

@ 10:00 our honorable guests State Youth Wing President & SAP Chairman Mr. Byreddy Siddharth Reddy and Nandikotkur Constituency Coordinator & MLS Candidate Dr. Darasudhir will visit the Assembly premises...

At 10:30 am the speeches of the chief leaders of our constituency will be held.

At 11:00 AM our Constituency Coordinator & MLC candidate Dr. Darasudhir will address the gathering.

At 11:30 AM the President of the State Youth Department & Sap Chairman Mr. Byreddy Siddharth Reddy will give a speech.

@ 12 o'clock After the end of the meeting there will be a lunch program in the premises of the meeting.

Everyone can notice..