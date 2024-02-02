Live
Nandikotkuru YSRCP MLA candidate Sudhir to meet cadre, here is schedule
Nandikotkur Constituency Coordinator & MLA candidate Dr. Darasudhir who is attending the Constituency Level YSRCP Workers Meeting at Nandikotkur Market Yard today at 10 am under the leadership of State Youth Wing President & SAP Chairman Mr. Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy.
Venue :- Nandikotkur Market Yard,
The meeting will start at 9 am.
@9:10 minutes cultural activities will start...
@ 9:40 am the meeting will start with the speeches of the public representatives and speakers...
@ 10:00 our honorable guests State Youth Wing President & SAP Chairman Mr. Byreddy Siddharth Reddy and Nandikotkur Constituency Coordinator & MLS Candidate Dr. Darasudhir will visit the Assembly premises...
At 10:30 am the speeches of the chief leaders of our constituency will be held.
At 11:00 AM our Constituency Coordinator & MLC candidate Dr. Darasudhir will address the gathering.
At 11:30 AM the President of the State Youth Department & Sap Chairman Mr. Byreddy Siddharth Reddy will give a speech.
@ 12 o'clock After the end of the meeting there will be a lunch program in the premises of the meeting.
Everyone can notice..