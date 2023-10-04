Live
- Optimising global aviation logistics is paramount
- Vijayawada: Novotel’s Food Exchange shines adjudged Best Restaurant
- Farmers demand PM to fulfil promises or face their wrath
- Cashing in on the caste factor: Will it work?
- Guntur: Joint collector visits Aarogya Suraksha camp
- Apple releases iOS 17.1 Beta 2 update; Find new features
- Vijayawada: Rs 30 L ex gratia announced to kin of constable
- Kuki Organization Ends Shutdown Amid Protests Over Youth Killings In Manipur
- Guntur: Officials told to complete works on time
- Fatal Collision Claims Eight Lives In Early Morning Tragedy On Varanasi-Lucknow Highway
Just In
Nandyal: Chaitanya students bag bronze medals in Karate competitions
Sri Chaitanya English Medium School Principal Mowla Beebi said that four students of their school have bagged bronze medals and certificates in Jeet Kune Di (martial competitions) karate championship tournament.
Nandyal: Sri Chaitanya English Medium School Principal Mowla Beebi said that four students of their school have bagged bronze medals and certificates in Jeet Kune Di (martial competitions) karate championship tournament.
Speaking to The Hans India here on Tuesday, the Principal said that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, karate competitions were conducted at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium. Around 32 teams have been participated in the competitions. She informed that 5th class students Sri Nishita, Yeshwant, Ruthik and Vinay Karthik bagged bronze medals. They have participated at district-level competitions under the age group of 10 years, she added.
Assistant General Manager (AGM) Suresh and RI Choudhary congratulated the students for bagging bronze medals in the competitions. Administrative Officer (AO) Nagarjuna Reddy, vice-principal Nadia, Dean Shalu Miah, Primary in-charge Lakshmi, pre-primary in-charge Padma, Karate master Nagendra, teachers and others congratulated the students.