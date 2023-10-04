Nandyal: Chaitanya students bag bronze medals in Karate competitions

Nandyal: Sri Chaitanya English Medium School Principal Mowla Beebi said that four students of their school have bagged bronze medals and certificates in Jeet Kune Di (martial competitions) karate championship tournament.



Speaking to The Hans India here on Tuesday, the Principal said that on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, karate competitions were conducted at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium. Around 32 teams have been participated in the competitions. She informed that 5th class students Sri Nishita, Yeshwant, Ruthik and Vinay Karthik bagged bronze medals. They have participated at district-level competitions under the age group of 10 years, she added.

Assistant General Manager (AGM) Suresh and RI Choudhary congratulated the students for bagging bronze medals in the competitions. Administrative Officer (AO) Nagarjuna Reddy, vice-principal Nadia, Dean Shalu Miah, Primary in-charge Lakshmi, pre-primary in-charge Padma, Karate master Nagendra, teachers and others congratulated the students.