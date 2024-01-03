Nandyal district Congress President Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav conducts a door-to-door campaign in Bethancherla

Nandyal Parliamentary District President Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav conducted a door-to-door campaign for Congress in Bethancherla town today morning.

During the campaign, Yadav assured the residents of Bethancherla town that the Congress party is committed to working for the welfare of farmers. He promised a loan waiver of up to three lakhs for farmers and a support price for crops.

Yadav also highlighted the need for a comprehensive development package for Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra similar to that of Bundelkhand type package. He emphasized the importance of balancing development across different regions of the country and the state.

Additionally, Yadav announced the Congress party's commitment to education by promising a Full Fee Reimbursement Scheme for Degree PG Students. He stated that education should not be a burden on students and their families.

Yadav also criticized the BJP government at the center for not fulfilling its promises to Andhra Pradesh. He accused the government of deceiving the people by not completing projects such as the Polavaram project and the Vizag railway. He also highlighted the government's failure to establish a central school in Kadapa.

The door-to-door campaign was attended by several party leaders, including District Chief Secretary (Organization) Don Constituency Coordinator Garlapati Maddileti Swamy, District Vice Presidents Janardhan and Boya Ramana, and District General Secretary Subbu Yadav. Mandal presidents Ramanjaneyulu and Vadde Rajasekhar, as well as District Secretaries Loknath, Nagaraju, Madhu, and Asif, also participated in the campaign.











