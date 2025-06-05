Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari attends BRICS parliamentary summit

VIJAYAWADA: Lok Sabha MP Dr Shabari Byreddy is participating in the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum being held in Brazil from June 3–5, representing India as a woman parliamentarian on an international platform.

Speaking at the session on Empowering Women to Face the Climate Crisis, Dr Shabari highlighted how India has always been active in protecting the environment, even before global discussions on climate change began. She referred to the Chipko Movement of the 1970s, where rural women played a key role in saving forests. She also spoke about India’s progress on climate goals, including a 24% reduction in emission intensity over 2005 levels, and achieving 159 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity, already meeting its 40% target.

She mentioned that India now has the largest number of Ramsar sites in entire South Asia. Dr Shabari also spoke about the need for gender-inclusive climate policies and the important role women can play in environmental protection. She said Indian women, seen as ‘Shakti’, have the power to bring change and heal the world.

In another part of her address, she focused on the role of women in the age of Artificial Intelligence, calling for digital literacy, equal access and inclusion in new technologies.

“It was truly enriching to engage and exchange ideas with fellow parliamentarians from across the globe, especially from BRICS nations. These interactions reinforced the importance of dialogue, solidarity and shared commitment to progress and equality,” she said.

She further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu for the opportunity to be part of this important international event.

The delegation of parliamentarians participating in the Summit was led by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.