Live
- Kejriwal appeals Goans to vote for INDIA bloc
- Japan's Moon sniper appears to ace 1st ever pin-point Moon landing on Friday
- Top bedtime rituals that can boost sleep quality, mental health
- World Religion Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- 75th Republic Day to have 25 tableaux
- Delhi HC sets aside conviction of police, PWD officials in contempt case involving tree damage
- Manjhi asks MLAs to stay in Patna till January 25
- Chandrababu Naidu assures support to Rayalaseema after coming to power
- Moody's expects Fed to cut rates in May as inflation slows
- Assam, Tripura declare half-day holiday on Jan 22
Just In
Nandyal TDP in-charge NMD Farooq says erecting Ambedkar statue will appease Dalits
In a media conference held at his office, NMD Farooq, the former Minister and Telugu Desam Party Nandyal in-charge, criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy
In a media conference held at his office, NMD Farooq, the former Minister and Telugu Desam Party Nandyal in-charge, criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that merely erecting a statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar would not be enough to appease Dalits. Farooq accused the YSP government of trying to conceal the mistreatment and violence against Dalits. He expressed his frustration that Jagan would inaugurate the statue while simultaneously canceling 27 welfare schemes that were constitutionally mandated for the benefit of Dalits.
Farooq also mentioned that Ambedkar had introduced a foreign education scheme for Dalit children to study abroad, but Jagan Reddy had made changes to this program. Additionally, he highlighted the punishment imposed by the government on Dr. Sudhakar for requesting masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the alleged mistreatment of Dalit youths.
These statements reflect Farooq's dissatisfaction with the actions and policies of the YSP government, particularly regarding the welfare and rights of Dalits.