Nandyal TDP in-charge NMD Farooq says erecting Ambedkar statue will appease Dalits

In a media conference held at his office, NMD Farooq, the former Minister and Telugu Desam Party Nandyal in-charge, criticized Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that merely erecting a statue of Baba Saheb Ambedkar would not be enough to appease Dalits. Farooq accused the YSP government of trying to conceal the mistreatment and violence against Dalits. He expressed his frustration that Jagan would inaugurate the statue while simultaneously canceling 27 welfare schemes that were constitutionally mandated for the benefit of Dalits.

Farooq also mentioned that Ambedkar had introduced a foreign education scheme for Dalit children to study abroad, but Jagan Reddy had made changes to this program. Additionally, he highlighted the punishment imposed by the government on Dr. Sudhakar for requesting masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the alleged mistreatment of Dalit youths.

These statements reflect Farooq's dissatisfaction with the actions and policies of the YSP government, particularly regarding the welfare and rights of Dalits.