Nandyal: Woman labourer injured in leopard attack

Nandyal: A 22-year-old woman was grievously injured after a leopard attacked her on Thursday at Chelama railway station near Gajulapalli in Nandyal district. The victim was identified as Pandava, resident of Chhattisgarh.

According to information, railway authorities have engaged around 20 families from Chhattisgarh for railway track works.

The workers were sheltered at Gajulapalli village and the authorities will transport them to work site near Chelama railway station in the morning and back in the evening. Chelama railway station is located in Nalamalla forest zone.

On Thursday, when the workers are busy working at the railway track, suddenly a leopard from the jungle pounced on them. Pandava was seriously injured in the attack and the leopard vanished into the jungle when other labourers screamed.

The injured worker was rushed to Nandyal government general hospital. The doctors gave treatment to her and informed there is no threat to her life. Forest officials rushed to the spot and started to trace the whereabouts of the wild cat.