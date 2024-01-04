  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nara Bhuvaneshwari consoles kin of TDP activist's family in Srikakulam, hands over Rs.3 lakh

Nara Bhuvaneshwari consoles kin of TDP activists family in Srikakulam, hands over Rs.3 lakh
x
Highlights

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, started her "Nyayam Gelavali" yatra in the Srikakulam district.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, started her "Nyayam Gelavali" yatra in the Srikakulam district. She visited Davalapeta village in G.Sigadam mandal, which is part of the Etcherla constituency on Thursday morning.

Politburo member Kala Venkatarao and the villagers warmly welcomed Bhuvaneshwari. Later, she visited the family of Kancharana Asiri Naidu, who died of grief following Chandrababu's arrest.

Bhuvaneshwari presented a cheque of Rs. 3 lakh to the deceased's family.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X