Nara Bhuvaneshwari consoles kin of TDP activist's family in Srikakulam, hands over Rs.3 lakh

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, started her "Nyayam Gelavali" yatra in the Srikakulam district. She visited Davalapeta village in G.Sigadam mandal, which is part of the Etcherla constituency on Thursday morning.

Politburo member Kala Venkatarao and the villagers warmly welcomed Bhuvaneshwari. Later, she visited the family of Kancharana Asiri Naidu, who died of grief following Chandrababu's arrest.

Bhuvaneshwari presented a cheque of Rs. 3 lakh to the deceased's family.