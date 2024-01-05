Live
- Cong govt oppressing Kar Sevaks in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy
- OpenAI's News Licensing Deals Range from $1-5 Million Annually
- SCR announces few more trains through Telugu states during Sankranti
- YSR Pension Kanuka Pension Week held Hindupur
- US Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' immigration law
- Nabhi Sutra eyes Rs 7 crore revenue from Ayurvedic personal care goods
- Wild elephant trampled to death a worker in Hassan; Villagers staged protest
- Tourists Risk Lives for Selfies with Wildebeest near Gopalaswamy Hill Temple
- ED officials attack: Will take constitutional action, says Bengal Guv
- AI could help address challenges in marine fisheries: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman
Just In
Nara Bhuvaneshwari meets kin and TDP activist in Vizag, extends financial assistance
Nara Bhuvaneshwari as part of Nijam Gelavali yatra is visiting the bereaved families whose family member died in the wake of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest.
Nara Bhuvaneshwari as part of Nijam Gelavali yatra is visiting the bereaved families whose family member died in the wake of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest. Financial assistance is also being provided to the affected families on behalf of NTR Trust.
As many as seven TDP workers were died in Visakhapatnam. Among them, Bhuvaneshwari visited the family of TDP activist Kanakaraju in Tatichetla Palem of North Constituency 45th Ward and provided financial assistance. Kanakaraju died of resentment during Chandrababu's illegal arrest.
Bhuvaneshwari was accompanied by former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, TDP Visakha president Palla Srinivasa Rao, former MLA, MLCs Vangalapudi Anita, Gandibabji, Sandhya Rani, Lalithakumari, TDP leaders Korada Rajababu, Bandaru Appalanaidu, TNSF president Pranav Gopal, Srinivasa Rao, TDP women president Anita Vangalapudi, MLCs Gandibabji. , Sandhya Rani, Lalithakumari, TDP leaders Bandaru Appalanaidu and others.