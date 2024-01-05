Nara Bhuvaneshwari meets kin and TDP activist in Vizag, extends financial assistance

Nara Bhuvaneshwari as part of Nijam Gelavali yatra is visiting the bereaved families whose family member died in the wake of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest. Financial assistance is also being provided to the affected families on behalf of NTR Trust.

As many as seven TDP workers were died in Visakhapatnam. Among them, Bhuvaneshwari visited the family of TDP activist Kanakaraju in Tatichetla Palem of North Constituency 45th Ward and provided financial assistance. Kanakaraju died of resentment during Chandrababu's illegal arrest.

Bhuvaneshwari was accompanied by former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao, TDP Visakha president Palla Srinivasa Rao, former MLA, MLCs Vangalapudi Anita, Gandibabji, Sandhya Rani, Lalithakumari, TDP leaders Korada Rajababu, Bandaru Appalanaidu, TNSF president Pranav Gopal, and others.