Nara Bhuvaneshwari to resume Nijam Gelavali in Vizianagaram from today

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, the wife of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, will embark on a public visit to various districts in Andhra Pradesh under the name of "Nijam Gelavali" program, which aims to reach out to the families of activists who lost their lives due to illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.



The first leg of the visit will take place in Vizianagaram district, starting with a visit to Visakhapatnam Airport at 11:45 am today. From there, Bhuvaneshwari will directly attend the Nijam Gelavali program in Vizianagaram.

Bhuvaneshwari will also visit the families of the deceased activists in Perumali and Gadhampet villages of Bobbili and Terlam mandals. The visit to Srikakulam district is scheduled for the 4th of this month, followed by a visit to Visakhapatnam district on the 5th.

Chandrababu Naidu will also accompany Bhuvaneshwari during these visits to meet the families affected by illegal arrests. This is not Bhuvaneshwari's first visit, as she has already visited some families in the past.

The TDP is making all out efforts to come back to power in the next elections and leaving no stone unturned. The TDP from Wednesday will also start a new program Raa Kadali Ra to take the government failures into the public.