Nara Bhuvaneshwari to start four day Nijam Gelavali yatra today in Guntur

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is actively supporting the families of activists who have lost their lives due to the alleged illegal arrest of her husband. Financial assistance is being provided to these families. Bhuvaneshwari is embarking on a tour across various constituencies with the slogan "Nijam Gelavali", where she will offer her condolences to the families of deceased TDP workers.

The four-day tour is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with Bhuvaneshwari visiting Guntur District's Mangalagiri Constituency. On Wednesday, she will visit Tenali, Prattipadu, and Chilakaluripet constituencies. On Thursday, Bhuvaneshwari will visit Tadikonda Constituency, followed by Nandigama and Jaggayapet constituencies on Friday.

The TDP has officially finalized the schedule for Bhuvaneshwari's visit.