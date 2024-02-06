Live
- Fresh US-British airstrikes hit Yemen
- At the protest on February 7, led by the Chief Minister, there will be a demand to grant "AIIMS to Raichur"
- Leaked: Nothing Phone 2(a) Design and Departure from Glyph Interface
- Indian-American presidential candidate Haley seeks Secret Service protection: Report
- AP assembly budget sessions: TDP members suspended from the house for one day
- Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7
- Deworming Day to be observed on Feb 9
- Electricity workers join CITU
- Two patents granted to UoH
- Unlocking the Door to Europe: How to Secure Your Schengen Visa
Nara Bhuvaneshwari to start four day Nijam Gelavali yatra today in Guntur
Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, is actively supporting the families of activists who have lost their lives due to the alleged illegal arrest of her husband. Financial assistance is being provided to these families. Bhuvaneshwari is embarking on a tour across various constituencies with the slogan "Nijam Gelavali", where she will offer her condolences to the families of deceased TDP workers.
The four-day tour is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with Bhuvaneshwari visiting Guntur District's Mangalagiri Constituency. On Wednesday, she will visit Tenali, Prattipadu, and Chilakaluripet constituencies. On Thursday, Bhuvaneshwari will visit Tadikonda Constituency, followed by Nandigama and Jaggayapet constituencies on Friday.
The TDP has officially finalized the schedule for Bhuvaneshwari's visit.