Nara Bhuvaneshwari to visit Konaseema district to visit activists family under Nijam Gelavali

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, Chairperson of NTR Trust, will be visiting Dr. Ambedkar Konaseema district today as part of 'Nijam Gelavali' program which aims to visit the families of TDP activists who died following the arrest of TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development case.

As part of schedule, she will be touring various villages in the erstwhile East Godavari district. Her schedule includes visiting to S.Mulapolam village in P. Gannavaram constituency at 11:10 am, Challapally village in Amalapuram constituency Uppalaguptam mandal at 12:25 pm, Rellugadda village in Allavaram mandal at 1:10 pm, Visveshwarayapuram village in Rajolu constituency Malikipuram mandal at 3:20 pm, Nalluru village in Kapileswarapuram mandal at 5:30 pm, and Palathodu village in Mandapeta mandal at 6:40 pm.

Bhuvaneshwari will then reach Balabhadrapuram village in Anaparthi Constituency Bikavolu Mandal at night and stay at the premises of MSR Function Hall.

