Nara Bhuvaneswari expresses solidarity to Amaravati farmers, says people are first for Chandrababu

Bhuvaneswari, wife of former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, has visited the capital and offered prayers to Durgamma. Later she spoke to media and asserted that "Chandrababu is that leader who always thinks of people and their welfare and he has worked for Amaravati."

"Family is the second priority for Chandrababu as he always strived for farmers welfare hence developed Amaravati, " Bhuvaneswari added.

The tour of Bhubaneswari continued in the villages of Errabaalem, Krishnayapalem and Mandadam. The struggle of the Amaravati farmers has reached the 15th day. The farmers decided to hold the Mahadarna in Tulluru while relay hunger strikes are going on in Velagapudi.

On the other hand, political parties and public groups in Krishna and Guntur districts have called for agitation. Dharna will be held under the leadership of JAC in Prakasam district. TDP chief Chandrababu cancelled his New Year celebrations and decided to spend his time with farmers in Amaravati.

Earlier, Naidu made interesting comments and recalled his prestigious program Vision 2020, which emphasises the need if the development at all quarters."Telangana is benefitted with the vision 2020 program, " Naidu opined.