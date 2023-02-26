Nara family using Nandamuri family for political gains: Roja

Chittoor: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister RK Roja has responded to recent statements made by Nara Lokesh regarding Tollywood actor Jr NTR's political entry. Speaking to the media, Minister Roja criticised the Nara family for only using members of the Nandamuri family when they are in opposition. She alleged that Chandrababu Naidu uses Nandamuri family members as curry leaves. Minister Roja went on to say that it is time for members of the Nandamuri family to think twice before associating themselves with the Nara family.



She also brought up an incident in 2014 when Chandrababu Naidu allegedly insulted Jr NTR by making him sit in a corner of a gallery. Minister Roja accused Chandrababu Naidu of trying to gain Jr NTR's popularity to bring his party back to power. She further said that Jr NTR will not forget the insults that were faced by senior NTR and his father Harikrishna.



Additionally, Minister Roja alleged that TDP is planning to undermine Pawan Kalyan's political standing and made strong remarks against Jana Sena's leader.