Nara Lokesh Alleges Naidu sent to jail for fighting against the govt.

The TDP national general secretary along with family met Chandrababu Naidu in jail on Friday and spoke to media on the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh claimed that Chandrababu Naidu was illegally jailed for questioning corruption of the current government.

Lokesh further criticized the government, stating that they filed false cases against Chandrababu Naidu for questioning on the Polavaram and formation of new districts. He said Chandrababu was remanded for 28 days in connection with the case. "Initially, it was alleged that corruption involved Rs. 3,000 crores, but later the amount was reduced to Rs. 300 crores," Lokesh said adding that the systems were managed to send Chandrababu to remand.

Meanwhile, the ACB Court has reserved the verdict on the bail and custody petition of Chandrababu Naidu and will posted it to Monday. The ACB court has conducted the hearing for three days in the petition and the lawyers representing CID and Chandrababu putforth the arguments.