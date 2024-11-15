Nara Lokesh Addresses DSC Process, says it will be completed by next academic year

In a recent address to the Legislative Assembly, Minister Nara Lokesh assured that the District Selection Committee (DSC) process will be finalized by the beginning of the next academic year. He emphasized the government's efforts to eliminate any legal hurdles that may impede the recruitment process for teachers, as they have faced ongoing concerns regarding job creation over the past five years.

Lokesh expressed frustration over the fact that no posts had been filled through the DSC during this period, which has led to significant disappointment among educators. He announced plans to withdraw illegal cases that were filed against teachers during the previous YSRCP administration, reaffirming the government's commitment to resolving teacher-related issues.

Highlighting the historical context, Lokesh noted that the DSC has been conducted 15 times during the tenure of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He indicated that the current Kutami government is preparing to organize a Mega DSC event. Additionally, he mentioned that measures are being taken to increase the age limit for candidates applying for teaching positions.

Nara Lokesh reiterated the administration's sincerity in addressing the challenges faced by teachers and promised their active involvement in the development of the Andhra Pradesh Model Education.