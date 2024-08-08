Nara Lokesh assures support for local workers in Mangalagiri, calls for people's unity

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated a new Kalyana mandapam at Bhadravati Sametha Bhavana Rushi Temple in Mangalagiri calling upon the community to unite for the betterment of the working class, irrespective of political affiliations. The inauguration ceremony featured special pujas conducted by Lokesh and Brahmin during which priests adorned them with new clothes and recited Vedic scriptures.

During his address, Lokesh expressed his vision for Mangalagiri to become the gold hub of South India, outlining ambitious plans to address the challenges faced by local gold miners and sugar workers, who he noted represent a significant portion of the town's workforce. He announced that 25 acres of land will be allocated for skill development training, focusing on advanced techniques relevant to the gold mining industry.

Emphasizing his commitment to fulfilling promises made during the election campaign, Brahmani assured residents that his administration is actively working to implement all pledges made prior to the elections.