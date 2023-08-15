Live
Nara Lokesh assures support to Sarpanches during Yuva Galam Padayatra in Guntur
Nara Lokesh, the national general secretary of the TDP, has assured full support to Sarpanchs (village heads) who are fighting for their rights. He expressed the party's commitment to restoring the glory of Panchayats. As a demonstration of this, joint Guntur District Sarpanchs presented a petition to Nara Lokesh at Nidamarru in Mangalagiri. He called for the return of the funds allocated by the 14th and 15th financial commissions, which were taken by the government.
Lokesh highlighted that many reforms introduced by him during his tenure as the Minister of Panchayat Raj have been undermined by the current government, leading to frustration among the Sarpanchs.
During this event, Lokesh was asked to mention in the party's election manifesto how the Telugu Desam would work towards the development of Panchayats if it comes to power.
Lokesh's Yuvagalam padayatra, which started from Nidamarru, has reached its 185th day. The padayatra was warmly welcomed by the people, particularly in Lokesh's own constituency, where activists and supporters gathered to show their support.