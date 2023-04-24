Nara Lokesh assures to set up HC Bench in Kurnool

Kurnool: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has assured the advocates that they will establish a High Court bench here at Kurnool soon after the party returns to power in the State.

He said that they were not like Jagan Mohan Reddy who made false promises to the people to come to power. Lokesh interacted with advocates who met him at Kuppagallu village in Adoni division of Kurnool district on Sunday. On the 78th day of Yuva Galam padayatra, different sections of people met Lokesh at Kadithota, Ganekallu, Jalimanchi, Kuppagallu and Pedda Tumbalam villages and poured out their woes before him. At Kuppagallu village, some advocates met him and demanded setting up of the High Court in Kurnool. Responding to the demand of the advocates, Lokesh said that they were committed to setting up the High Court bench in Kurnool.

He said they were not like CM Jagan who makes promises and later betrays people. Lokesh lambasted the YSRCP leaders for making contradictory statements and confusing common people.

"The Finance Minister says the High Court would be set up in Visakhapatnam while Jagan says it would be established in Rayalaseema. On the other hand, the YSRCP government filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the High Court would continue in Amaravati. Lots of contradictions in the statements of the YSRCP leaders," pointed out Lokesh. During the last four years, Jagan neither allocated land for establishing High Court in Rayalaseema nor laid a brick for its construction.

Several villagers met Lokesh and explained the problems they were facing under the YSRCP regime. They urged Lokesh to render justice to them soon after the TDP is re-elected to power. Lokesh assured to resolve their issues and provide justice to them.