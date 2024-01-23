Live
- Dharmavaram Manne Subbareddy celebrates Nara Lokesh's birthday in Done
- Assam govt flayed for denying permission for Rahul’s temple visit
- Nellore: People throng Collectorate for getting issues resolved
- Speed up arrangements for Dharmic conference: JEO
- Zee shares now down 30% in a single trading session
- Nara Lokesh birthday celebrations held in Eluru under TNSF
- Gangwon 2024 continues legacy of gender equality
- A multifaceted approach to preventing cervical cancer
- Rohit captain as six Indians feature in Men's ODI Team of the Year
- TDP Visakha North constituency in-charge celebrates Nara Lokesh's birthday
Just In
Nara Lokesh birthday celebrations held in Eluru under TNSF
The celebration of Nara Lokesh's birthday in Eluru was a grand affair, organized by District TNSF President Penuboina Mahesh Yadav and Eluru Incharge Badeti Chanti at the Eluru Fire Station Center.
The celebration of Nara Lokesh's birthday in Eluru was a grand affair, organized by District TNSF President Penuboina Mahesh Yadav and Eluru Incharge Badeti Chanti at the Eluru Fire Station Center. The event was attended by various senior TDP Janasena leaders, activists, TNSF leaders, students, and women, including former Minister Maradani Ranga Rao and former Chintalapudi MLA Ghanta Murali.
Ex-VIP of the State Government and Ex-MLA of Dendulur, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, graced the event as the chief guest. He congratulated Nara Lokesh by cutting the cake and emphasized their commitment to fulfilling every promise made to the youth, particularly in providing public governance that supports the poor and vulnerable sections of the state as well as all sections of society.
During the celebration, many young people were eager to take selfies with Chintamaneni Prabhakar, reflecting their admiration and enthusiasm for him. The program was marked by a significant turnout and showcased the support and appreciation for Nara Lokesh and his contributions to the community.