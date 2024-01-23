Nara Lokesh birthday celebrations held in Eluru under TNSF

The celebration of Nara Lokesh's birthday in Eluru was a grand affair, organized by District TNSF President Penuboina Mahesh Yadav and Eluru Incharge Badeti Chanti at the Eluru Fire Station Center. The event was attended by various senior TDP Janasena leaders, activists, TNSF leaders, students, and women, including former Minister Maradani Ranga Rao and former Chintalapudi MLA Ghanta Murali.

Ex-VIP of the State Government and Ex-MLA of Dendulur, Chintamaneni Prabhakar, graced the event as the chief guest. He congratulated Nara Lokesh by cutting the cake and emphasized their commitment to fulfilling every promise made to the youth, particularly in providing public governance that supports the poor and vulnerable sections of the state as well as all sections of society.

During the celebration, many young people were eager to take selfies with Chintamaneni Prabhakar, reflecting their admiration and enthusiasm for him. The program was marked by a significant turnout and showcased the support and appreciation for Nara Lokesh and his contributions to the community.



