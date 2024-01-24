Nara Lokesh birthday celebrations held under auspices of Perumandla Jeevananda Reddy

The birthday celebrations of Nara Lokesh, the young leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and son of TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu, were grandly held under the auspices of PJR on January 23, 2024. Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, senior leader of the Guntakal constituency TDP, mentioned that the event was a significant celebration. The celebrations took place in Guntakal Town Dwarka Nagar, where Jeevananda Reddy and others distributed clothes to the youth after cutting a cake in honor of Lokesh's birthday.

Jeevananda Reddy expressed his wishes for Lokesh to have a hundred years of prosperity and grace, inspired by the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati. He also highlighted the efforts of the TDP in organizing the Yuva Galam Padayatra, which aimed to win elections, create youth awareness, and bring about a new era. Jeevananda Reddy mentioned the success of the program, stating that it was well-received everywhere and had made an impact on the hearts of YSR leaders. The event was attended by TDP leaders, activists, members of PJR Trust, and others.

