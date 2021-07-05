Nara Lokesh calls upon youth to fight for jobs but not lose heart

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Monday expressed concern that young job aspirants in AP were losing hope and ending their lives in the face of rising unemployment in the private sector together with lack of recruitment from the State government side.

He expressed condolences to the family members of Nagendra Prasad, teacher aspirant, who committed suicide at Gopalanagaram village in Pyapili mandal in Kurnool. The aspiring youth should not lose heart but instead they should join the agitation to bring pressure on the Jagan Reddy regime to issue notifications for filling government posts, Lokesh said.

In a statement here, Lokesh said that it was because of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's false promises and fake job calendars that the unemployed youth were losing hopes on a better future. Two years passed but the Chief Minister had not begun fulfilling his election promise to fill up 2.3 lakh vacancies.

Slamming the government's 'indifference', Lokesh said that the TDP would fight a united agitation along with the youth till the YSRCP regime would begin proper recruitment.

He urged the Chief Minister to at least issue a genuine job calendar with a clear plan to fill all the existing vacancies in the government departments in the State. All the youth should join the fight to bring pressure on the present rulers to take up the DSC recruitment without further delay.