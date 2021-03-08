Nara Lokesh campaigns for TDP candidates in Kakinada

Kakinada: TDP national secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that there is no development since YSRCP came to power in the State.

He participated in the municipal election campaign along with Pithapuram ex-MLA SVSN Varma and Kakinada parliamentary party leader Jyothula Naveen in Gollaprolu and Pithapurammunicipalities of East Godavari district and addressed several road shows on Sunday.

Taking part in campaign in various divisions of Gollaprolu and Pithapuram Municipalities,he said that the YSRCP government had achieved nothingduring the past 21 months and TDP only can develop the State as well as towns. He said that YSRCP had failed to ensure developmental activities in the district.

He appealed to the voters to vote for TDP for development and justice for the people. He assured that justice will be delivered to the people if they vote for TDP in the municipal elections.

He also pointed out that the prices of petrol and essential commodities shot up and the common man is facing great hardship due to spiralling prices.

He said that the government is insensitive and apathetic towards the suffering of the common people. He questioned why people should vote for the government which is insensitive tothe poor people. If TDP is voted to power in municipal elections, he assured that they would abolish water tax besides reducing the house tax.

He alleged that YSRCP leaders are totally busy in sand mafia network and neglected the welfare of the people. People attended in large numbers and greeted him enthusiastically.