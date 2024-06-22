  • Menu
Nara Lokesh compliments speaker, asks him to guide the house

Minister Nara Lokesh has congratulated the speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu and praised the services of senior leader to the state as the MLA and minister...

Minister Nara Lokesh has requested the speaker to guide the first time MLAs and felt the services of Ayyannapatrudu is required for the state. He said young leaders have to learn a lot from from the speaker Ayyannapatrudu.

