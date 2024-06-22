Live
- Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ first glimpse promises a thrilling cinematic experience
- AP 1st Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday
- Cyberabad cops, IT firms discuss steps to rein in traffic congestion
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ release trailer builds anticipation ahead of release
- Police nab 91 for street racing, seize 89 bikes, two cars
- Auctioning coal blocks will lead to SCCL privatisation: KTR to Revanth
- Kishan Reddy unlucky for TG: Jagadish Reddy
- Amitabh lends his voice to ‘Kalki 2898 AD;’calls it a challenge for a non-singer
- Mines and Minerals Act was brought by Cong govt: BRS
- Rockstar DSP announces India tour; leaves a question to his followers
Nara Lokesh compliments speaker, asks him to guide the house
Minister Nara Lokesh has congratulated the speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu and praised the services of senior leader to the state as the MLA and minister several years.
Minister Nara Lokesh has requested the speaker to guide the first time MLAs and felt the services of Ayyannapatrudu is required for the state. He said young leaders have to learn a lot from from the speaker Ayyannapatrudu.
