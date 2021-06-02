Nara Lokesh demands AP govt to cancel Inter, SSC exams, asks to pass students on internal marks

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh criticised CM Jagan for not having the time to take care of students. He conducted a virtual interview program with several students and parents demanding the cancellation of Tenth and Inter examinations in the state in view of the coronavirus conditions.

He said it was wrong to postpone the Tenth and Intermediate examinations without cancelling them. Lokesh reminded that the threat of corona third wave was imminent in August and September and that it would have a greater impact on children and asked CM YS Jagan not to create hurdles to the students.



He demanded to stop playing with the lives of students, parents and teachers with exam postponements and pass students on the basis of internal marks.



Earlier, the government has postponed the SSC examinations to scheduled to be conducted from the first week of June. The government asserted this to the High Court which heard a petition filed by some parents seeking cancellation of the Class 10 examinations in view of the spread of coronavirus.

