Nara Lokesh Facilitates Organ Donation of Brain-Dead Woman in Guntur

In a compassionate act of support for a grieving family, Minister Nara Lokesh has stepped in to assist with the organ donation process of Cherukuri Sushma, a woman who was declared brain-dead after being admitted to Ramesh Hospitals due to a serious illness.

Following her tragic condition, Sushma’s family made the selfless decision to donate her organs. Hospital staff reached out to Minister Lokesh to facilitate the urgent transfer of her organs, aiming to save the lives of others in need.

In a remarkable show of commitment, Lokesh arranged for a special plane at his own expense to transport Sushma’s heart to a medical facility in Tirupati. He coordinated with relevant authorities to establish a green channel, ensuring the heart’s swift transport to maximize its viability for transplantation.

The family of Cherukuri Sushma, alongside the medical team at Ramesh Hospitals, expressed their gratitude to Minister Nara Lokesh for his prompt and generous assistance in what was a difficult time for them. This act not only highlights the importance of organ donation but also the impact that timely support can have in the lives of those facing medical emergencies.