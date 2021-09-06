Nara Lokesh flays govt. over decrease in beneficiaries list for pension scheme

The Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged CM Jagan of decreasing pension beneficiaries in Andhra Pradesh. He flayed that 2.3 lakh pension beneficiaries were deleted and alleged that injustice is met to the elderly people. He pointed out that 13 elderly people across the state have died due to mental distress due to pension cuts. "According to the pre-election guarantee, a pension of Rs 2,750 has to be paid at present," Lokesh said.



Lokesh was incensed that it was unfair to remove those who were going to other places due to illness and other reasons. He took a jibe at the government stating that it is misleading the people by saying 65 lakh people were given a pension.

ఆరోగ్య సమస్యలు, ఉపాధి కోసం వేరే ప్రాంతాలకు వెళ్లే వారి పెన్షన్లు తీసేయడం సబబు కాదు. ఎత్తేసిన పెన్షన్లు అన్ని వెంటనే ఇవ్వాలి.(4/4) — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 6, 2021

A high voltage dialogue war is going on between the government and the opposition. Telugu Desam MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdhary has strongly criticized the government for coming to power with impossible guarantees and now cutting down the beneficiaries for the schemes. He said that with the removal of two lakh pensions in a single month, all the people were gagging.



However, YSRCP MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy countered the TDP allegations and fired at the TDP leaders as to why they were making noise while the government has deleted the ineligible beneficiaries. Minister Avanti questioned whether pensions should be given to those who drive cars and even government employees.

