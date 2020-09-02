Nara Lokesh fumes at govt over free electricity scheme, says put publicity stunts aside and save farmers

TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh has said that Andhra Pradesh has stood at the second position as far as farmers suicides is concerned in the country. He alleged the YSRCP government of putting an end to the free electricity scheme to farmers. He advised government to put the publicity stunts aside and demanded to support the farmers. Nara Lokesh fumed over Jagan Mohan Reddy's government through his Twitter handle.

He recalled Jagan's promise of making farmers get profit in lakhs of rupees through various schemes thus making the farmer a king and alleged of fraud in every scheme given. "CM Jagan is trying to put an end to the free electricity scheme. In the last 15 months, the number of suicides has increased drastically due to Jagan Reddy's anti farmer decisions," Lokesh asserted. He added that the government should put publicity stunts aside and save the farmers," he tweeted.



