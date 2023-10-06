Nara Lokesh heads to Rajahmundry, will meet Chandrababu in jail in the afternoon

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has left from Amaravati to Rajahmundry and will meet TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu along with family members in the afternoon. Lokesh, arrived in Amaravati from Delhi last night. He will discuss various party-related issues with Chandrababu. Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh will finalise five TDP members for coordination with Jana Sena party to take the alliance forward.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party is also considering another innovative program similar to Motha Mogidindha, which will be organised on Saturday. Lokesh is gathering the opinions of key party leaders for the organisation of the program.

Along with Lokesh, several other TDP leaders including Rammohan Naidu, Devineni Uma, Kollu Ravindra, Ganti Harish, Adireddy Vasu, YVB Rajendra Prasad, Inturi Nageswara Rao, Bhasyo Praveen, Boddu Venkataramana Choudhary, and others have also left for Rajahmundry.

The ACB court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill development case till October 19 and posted the hearing on the bail and custody petition to today afternoon. It remains to be seen whether Naidu gets relief in the ACB court.