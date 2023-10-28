Nara Lokesh lashes YSRCP govt. reiterates Naidu has no role in corruption

RAJAHMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has alleged that TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu has been locked up in jail for 50 days and that the government is managing the systems to prevent him from getting bail. Lokesh, along with Bhuvaneshwari, visited Chandrababu in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail and later spoke to the media outside the jail.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh mentioned that it is natural for political opponents to fight to defeat each other and expressed concern over the open threats made by YSRCP leaders to kill Chandrababu. He also highlighted a comment made by a woman minister who stated that his mother, who is not related to the case, might be sent to jail.

Lokesh questioned the achievements of keeping Chandrababu in jail for 50 days and whether any new evidence has been presented to the public. He challenged the government to reveal any evidence of corruption or money being deposited into the party's account. He also stated that their family members and friends have no involvement in the Skill case and that Chandrababu did not resort to even a corruption of a single rupee when he was the Chief Minister. Lokesh mentioned that their assets and IT returns are ready to be presented to the public.

Alleging that the ruling party is obstructing the bail of Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh said that they will teach a befitting lesson to YSRCP and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the next election.