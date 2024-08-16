Nara Lokesh launches Anna Canteen in Nulakapet in Tadepalli

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh inaugurated the latest Anna Canteen in Nulakapet, Tadepalli Mandal, serving breakfast to a large number of attendees during the opening ceremony. This initiative is part of the Andhra Pradesh government's effort to provide affordable meals to the poor, with breakfast and lunch being offered for just Rs. 5.

The day prior, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated an Anna Canteen in Gudivada, marking the expansion of this essential service. On Friday, an additional 99 canteens are set to be launched across the state, facilitated by TDP MLAs and Ministers in their respective districts.

Earlier, plans were made to open 203 canteens simultaneously; however, due to delays in construction, the first phase will see the opening of 100 canteens. The remaining canteens are expected to roll out in two or three subsequent phases.

These canteens aim to provide meals to approximately 1.05 lakh individuals daily, serving 35,000 meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner each. The Anna Canteens represent a significant commitment by the Andhra Pradesh government to alleviate hunger and support the underprivileged in society.