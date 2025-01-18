  • Menu
Nara Lokesh pays tributes to former CM NTR on death anniversary

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh honored his grandfather, recalling NTR as more than just a name—he described him as a "renown" and "a sensation" who embodied the essence of Telugu culture.

Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh honored his grandfather, recalling NTR as more than just a name—he described him as a "renown" and "a sensation" who embodied the essence of Telugu culture. Lokesh noted, "He emerged as a king on the silver screen and excelled as a great leader in politics. The TDP was built on the principles of self-respect for the Telugu people, social justice, and public welfare.” He emphasized NTR's belief that "society is the temple—people are gods," adding that his grandfather remains a constant source of inspiration to millions.

In observance of this significant day, the TDP has organized programs throughout the state. Party leaders are calling on members, activists, and fans to partake in grand commemorations. Arrangements for community service programs and blood donation camps are in place, reflecting NTR's legacy of public welfare.

The commemorative events will include tributes at NTR's statues across Andhra Pradesh, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu scheduled to participate in a major event in Maidukuru, Kadapa district. CM Naidu will also inaugurate the Swachh Andhra Swachha Divas program and engage in various development initiatives alongside the observance of NTR's death anniversary.



More On
