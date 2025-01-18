Live
- Study decodes why sickle cell patients suffer cognitive problems
- IT major Wipro slated to hire up to 12,000 freshers in FY26
- Afzalgunj gun firing accused identified as Manish, police starts manhunt
- Make movie 'Jungle Satyagraha' tax free: Digvijaya Singh urges MP CM
- India’s economic growth poised to rebound as demand picks up: RBI bulletin
- Aha Unveils DANCE IKON 2: Wildfire Premiering February 14
- Mumbai cops intensify manhunt, get footage of intruder buying headphones after attack on Saif
- K'taka govt yet to utilise funds allocated by Centre: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Aus Open: Balaji, Miguel Reyes-Varela bow out of men's doubles
- UN humanitarians prepare larger Gaza aid pipeline amid impending ceasefire
Just In
Nara Lokesh pays tributes to former CM NTR on death anniversary
Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh honored his grandfather, recalling NTR as more than just a name—he described him as a "renown" and "a sensation" who embodied the essence of Telugu culture.
Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh honored his grandfather, recalling NTR as more than just a name—he described him as a "renown" and "a sensation" who embodied the essence of Telugu culture. Lokesh noted, "He emerged as a king on the silver screen and excelled as a great leader in politics. The TDP was built on the principles of self-respect for the Telugu people, social justice, and public welfare.” He emphasized NTR's belief that "society is the temple—people are gods," adding that his grandfather remains a constant source of inspiration to millions.
In observance of this significant day, the TDP has organized programs throughout the state. Party leaders are calling on members, activists, and fans to partake in grand commemorations. Arrangements for community service programs and blood donation camps are in place, reflecting NTR's legacy of public welfare.
The commemorative events will include tributes at NTR's statues across Andhra Pradesh, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu scheduled to participate in a major event in Maidukuru, Kadapa district. CM Naidu will also inaugurate the Swachh Andhra Swachha Divas program and engage in various development initiatives alongside the observance of NTR's death anniversary.