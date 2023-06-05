Nara Lokesh promises more seats to Kapus in ensuing polls

Mydukuru (YSR district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has alleged that the YSR Congress party government was responsible for excluding 5 per cent of reservation for Kapus which was earlier implemented by the TDP government, only because of vengeance developed by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on that community.

Interacting with the representatives of Kapu community at his camp site in Bhumaiah Garipalle village in Mydukuru mandal on Sunday, Lokesh said that due to cancelation of Kapu quota, people from that community lost the opportunities in education and government jobs.

The TDP leader recalled that his party has initiated several measures for strengthening the Kapus financially and politically in Rayalaseema region.

He assured that his party has been committed to implement reservation for that community for their financial empowerment.

He said that TDP has promoted a person from Kapu community 12 times from Rajampet parliamentary constituency whereas Jagan allocated the Rajampet parliamentary seat and Tirupati Assembly seat to his own community people.

He said that TDP has promoted C Ramachandraiah, who came from Kapu community to Rajya Sabha two times while Pasupuleti Brahmaiah was worked as minister and Chadalavada Krishna Murty as TTD Chairman.

Lokesh said TDP spent Rs 3,100 crore through Kapu Corporation and facilitated 4,528 people to pursue the education under NTR Videsi Vidyadarana scheme in abroad.

He said that 1,413 students benefited Rs 28.26 crore under the NTR Vunnatha Vidya while Rs 66.50 crore worth loans disbursed under Kapu corporation.

He alleged that YCP government has cancelled 47,000 applications, who expected loans from Kapu Corporation. The TDP leader assured that in the next elections his party would allocate more seats to Kapus and it is the responsibility of community people to strive hard for the victory of their candidates in Rayalaseema region.