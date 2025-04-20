Nara Lokesh Releases Video Guide on Mega DSC Applications

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh has released a video tutorial providing guidance on the application process for the DSC. The initiative aims to assist prospective candidates in navigating the application procedure effectively.

The government has launched the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for the recruitment of 16,347 teaching positions across the state.

The comprehensive details regarding the Mega DSC, including related Government Orders (GOs), an overview of the available teacher posts, examination schedules, syllabus, and information about assistance centres, have been made accessible on the School Education Department's official website.