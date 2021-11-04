Nara Lokesh slams police action on Latchayyapet farmers

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday condemned the government and the police for heartlessly suppressing the protests of sugarcane farmers at Sitanagaram mandal in Vizianagaram district.

Lokesh said the farmers were just demanding payment of Rs 16.33 crore dues from the NCS Sugars based at Latchayyapet in the district. They were holding dharna for dues spread over two crushing seasons. Instead of resolving their problem, the government resorted to police action against the helpless farmers.

In a statement here, Lokesh announced that their party would extend full support to the protesting farmers and would stand by their side till justice would be done to them. The police suppression was putting civil society to shame and it was disgraceful to democracy. The women protesters were also targeted. The sugarcane farmers' justifiable demand for dues should be conceded without further delay.

Nara Lokesh said it had become fashionable for the ruling YSRCP and the police to target and victimise each and every section of society the moment they would question the legality of the government's actions. From the common public to the opposition leaders, everybody was becoming a target. Even the hard working farmers were not being spared from the non-stop suppression under the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime.