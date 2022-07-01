Nara Lokesh slams the AP govt. over RTC bus fares hike, demands to reduce

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh said that it is outrageous that the Andhra Pradesh government has increased the RTC bus charges once again. He alleged that it is the second time in two months that the RTC charges have been increased.

He said that maximum fares have been increased by Rs.25 in Palle Velugu services, Rs.90 in express, Rs.120 in ultra-deluxe and super luxury, and Rs.140 in AC services respectively. He lashed out at AP CM Jagan for reneging on the promises he made to the people before coming to power.

He criticized at Badude Badudu program that the prices were increased to collect Rs.500 crores from the poor in the name of diesel cess and demanded that the increased RTC charges should be reduced immediately. Meanwhile, the increased RTC bus charges have come into effect from today.

However, diesel cess has not been increased up to 30 km in Palle Velugu buses, 30 km in express services, 20 km in ultra-deluxe buses, 55 km in super luxury services, 35 km in AC services, and 55 km in Amaravati services. Based on the AP government raising diesel cess, there is concern from all quarters.