Nara Lokesh urges Centre to intervene to cancel exams

Mangalagiri: TDP national General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to intervene to impress upon the Andhra Pradesh government to cancel the 10th and 11th class examinations in view of the impending threat of students getting infected.

Lokesh told Amit Shah that the national consultation organised by the Union Education Ministry had stressed the necessity for cancelling 10th exams even as over 14 States and two national boards (ICSE and CBSE) have cancelled the 10th exams.

However, the AP government is preparing to conduct the 10th exams for 6.7 lakh students from June 7 and also bent on holding the 11th exams for 5 lakh students soon. Lokesh appealed to the Union Home Minister to use his good offices to make good sense prevail upon the AP government.

Taking strong objection, Lokesh said that he had interacted with hundreds of students, parents, and teachers.

When a website was set up to receive views, over 5 lakh supporters stressed the need to cancel 10th exams and postpone Intermediate exams. Going ahead with these exams would potentially extend the 2nd wave through June and July in AP.

Neither of these exams (for 10th and Intermediatefirst year) are as significant as 12th class exams in terms of overall academic careers, he said.