Nara Lokesh warns government against demolishing Tadepalli houses

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Thursday asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his MLAs had no right to demolish the houses of the poor families since they were incapable to construct a single house for the needy people in the past 22 months.

Lokesh accused Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy of hatching a conspiracy to demolish over 320 houses belonging to poor families in the 2nd ward of Tadepalli in the Mangalagiri segment of the Guntur district. The poor residents were now living under the fear that the YSRCP MLA might get their houses demolished just like he did with the houses of poor families in Atmakur a few days ago.

The Tadepalli residents met Lokesh and poured out their woes and hardships as they had to live in constant fear of the ruling party leaders there. They told him that they have constructed houses and are living there for the last 45 years. The poor residents recalled how Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy threatened them at the time of the elections that he would get their houses demolished, if they did not vote for him in the 2019 elections. Now, the MLA was bent on demolishing the houses without any sympathy.

Lokesh assured his full support to the aggrieved residents and promised to stand by them in their hour of trouble. He dared the YSRCP MLA to touch even a single brick in the houses of the poor families. Lokesh threatened to personally visit the houses and begin a protest himself, if the YSRCP leaders tried to demolish them. The Chief Minister and his ministers boasted of constructing lakhs of houses for the poor but failed to provide one single house till now.