Nara Lokesh writes an open letter to people, seeking support for Yuva Galam Padayatra

Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has written an open letter to the people asking the people to stand as a strength to his Yuva Galam Padayatra. Taking a dig at the YSRCP government, he said that the Jagan Reddy government is running a destructive regime and alleged that YSRCP leaders have taken away the democratic rights of the citizens. Lokesh said that new industries are not coming to AP, and existing ones are being removed.

Nara Lokesh said that YSrCP leaders have resorted to corrupt politics and inciting hatred in the name of caste, religion, and region and using the police system for their factional politics. He said that the YCP government has irreparably damaged all sectors and opined that Jagan Mohan Reddy has crippled all the systems with anti-people decisions and it is the responsibility of all of us to protect AP.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that he has decided to agitate on behalf of the people and will be the voice of all the people who are suffering under the psycho rule.

He said that he is coming as a leader to solve public problems and fight against an anarchic government.