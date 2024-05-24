Narasaraopet: 13 accused in SIT cases arrested

Live
Narasaraopet: Palnadu district police on Thursday arrested 13 accused in the cases registered by the Special Investigation Team in connection with post-poll violence in Palnadu district. Similarly, they have arrested 54 accused involved in the pre-poll and post-poll violence on Thursday alone.
In a statement, Palnadu district SP Malika Garg explained the details of the accused. She said they have served notices to the nine accused under Section 41 CrPC.
She further said that they have booked bind over cases against one accused in Narasaraopet division, 46 accused in Sattenapalli subdivision, 27 accused in Gurazala sub-division.
She said they have opened rowdy sheets against five accused in Narasaraopet sub-division, served notices to five persons to present before the magistrate.
She said the police officials seized one vehicle. She warned that she will not tolerate it if anybody created the law and order problem.