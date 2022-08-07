Narasaraopet: 2 K Run held as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Narasaraopet(Palnadu district): On the occasion of completion of 75 years of Independence, Palnadu district administration conducted a 2-K rally from Mahatma Gandhi statue at municipal office to Rajagari Thota Gandhi statue on Sunday. They programme was held as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. District collector Siva Sankar flagged off the 2 K Run at the municipal office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they have involved students and employees in the programme. The programmes related to the anniversary will continue till August 15.

He further said that they remembered the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and urged the people to hoist the National Flag at their houses as a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga.' Students sung patriotic songs on the occasion.

Later, the collector, joint collector Syam Prasad and district revenue officer Vinayakam planted saplings. Dwma project director Joseph Kumar, RDO O Seha Reddy, social welfare deputy director Obul Naidu were also present on the occasion.