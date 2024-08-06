Live
Just In
Narasaraopet: Books distributed to college students
Narasaraopet: Vinukonda MLA G V Anjaneyulu distributed textbooks and notebooks to the government college students in Vinukonda in Paln
He said HRD Minister Nara Lokesh took the initiative and sanctioned free books and college bags to the students studying in the government colleges for this academic year.
He said distribution of free textbooks, notebooks and college bags is useful to the students. He urged the students to work hard to come up in life.
When some students urged to implement a midday meal scheme in the college, MLA Anjaneyulu assured that he would take up with the HRD Minister Lokesh. Another student asked for extension of RTC bus facility to Kanumalacheruvu village in Bollapalli mandal. The MLA spoke to the RTC bus depot manager and solved the problem.