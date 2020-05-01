Narasaraopet civic chief B Siva Reddy transferred for failure to tackle corona

Guntur: Narasaraopet Municipal Commissioner B Siva Reddy has been transferred as Kavali Municipal Commissioner for his "failure to check spread of Coronavirus."

Similarly, Kavali Municipal Commissioner K Venkateswara Rao was shifted to Narasaraopet. Secretary, Municipal Administration K Syamala Rao issued orders to this effect.

They officials warned that they would not allow the youth to move on the roads at Varakatta, Yenugula Bazaar, Mallamma Centre, Nimmathota, Pathuru, Ramireddythota, NGO Colony in Narasaraopet town.

They are using drone camera pictures to know situation in the red zone areas in Narasaraopet town. Essential commodities are being distributed to the residents of red zone areas. Meanwhile, the district administration extended lockdown till May 3 in Narasaraopet town.

Meanwhile, Guntur urban police officials are strictly implementing the lockdown and set up barricades at Kanakadurgammavaradhi and allowing only pass holders into the district.

In Guntur city police using drone cameras to know situation in the red zone areas. GMC Commissioner Challa Anuradha visited Anandpeta and Chakaligunta red zone areas in Guntur city along with officials and instructed to set up fever check centres in the control rooms in the red zone areas.

As many as 19 fresh positive cases reported in Guntur district on Friday taking the total number of cases to 306.

Out of 19 new cases, 17 cases reported form Narasaraopet , one case from Dhulipala and another from Guntur city.