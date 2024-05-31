Narasaraopet: Police conduct flag march

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district police conducted a flag march in Narasaraopet on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, SP Malika Garg said Section-144 of CrPC will come into force in Palnadu from June 1. Due to lack of proper direction, the police officials did not take action to check the untoward incidents in Palnadu district. She said this is not due to the failure of the police department. She instructed police officials to work hard on the counting day and see that counting of votes will be held peacefully.

She said they have opened rowdy sheets against 1,200 criminals so far. They have arrested the accused in the pre-poll and post-poll violence in the district and sent the accused to jail. She said due to lack of sufficient space in the Palnadu district jail, they sent the accused to Rajahmundry Central jail.