Narasaraopet: Rally with 1000-metre-long tricolour taken out

Narasaraopet(Palnadu District): Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar said that conducting a rally with 1,000 metres long national flag is a great thing.

Students took out a rally with 1000-mt long national flag on the completion of 75 years of Independence, in Narasaraopet on Wednesday.

Addressing the rally at the stadium, the Collector said that the architect of the national flag, Pingali Venkayya's grandson Narasimha participated in the rally. Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu, MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy extended their cooperation for the rally.

District SP Ravisankar Reddy explained the sacrifices of freedom fighters and urged the students to draw inspiration from them.

MLC KS Lakshmana Rao stressed on the need to develop Palnadu district in education, employment and other sectors.

MLC Janga Krishna Murthy and Government Whip Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy were among those participated in the programme.